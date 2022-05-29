How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 20th in the league.
- The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (162 total, 3.6 per game).
- The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Cubs' .236 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 197 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- The White Sox are lead in runs batted in by Tim Anderson with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .354.
- Among all major league batters, Anderson ranks fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Abreu has put up 19 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Abreu ranks 75th in homers and 100th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high 19 runs batted in.
- Adam Engel is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is batting .268 with 25 RBI, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is 75th in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Contreras has 33 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Contreras is 50th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 25.
White Sox and Cubs Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Away
5/24/2022
Red Sox
L 16-3
Home
5/25/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)