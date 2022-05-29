How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is greeted by third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 20th in the league.
  • The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (162 total, 3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
  • The Cubs' .236 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 197 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • The White Sox are lead in runs batted in by Tim Anderson with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .354.
  • Among all major league batters, Anderson ranks fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Abreu has put up 19 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Abreu ranks 75th in homers and 100th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high 19 runs batted in.
  • Adam Engel is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .268 with 25 RBI, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ is 75th in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Contreras has 33 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Contreras is 50th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
  • Seiya Suzuki has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 25.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

L 16-3

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

L 20-5

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
MLB

