Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .219 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The White Sox score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (72 total, 3.3 per game).
  • The White Sox rank 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .272.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 96 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks third in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .329.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Anderson ranks 51st in home runs and 119th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has hit four home runs with 12 runs batted in. Each pace his team.
  • Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .246.
  • Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .224.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .278.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 24th and his RBI tally is 12th.
  • Happ is batting .303 to lead Chicago this season.
  • Happ is currently 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.354/.426 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in 14 runs and slugging .514.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

L 6-5

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

