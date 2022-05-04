How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Lucas Giolito, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The White Sox are 24th in MLB with a .219 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (72 total runs).

The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .272.

The Cubs' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have scored 96 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a .329 batting average.

Including all hitters in MLB, Anderson's home runs place him 53rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 130th.

Andrew Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Jose Abreu is hitting .224 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.

Among all batters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks 30th and his RBI tally is 17th.

Happ's batting average of .303 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ is 90th in homers and 65th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.354/.426 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom is slugging .514 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 14 runs.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels L 6-5 Home 5/2/2022 Angels W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/9/2022 Guardians - Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away

