How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Progressive Field. Dallas Keuchel will start for Chicago, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox had a team batting average of .256 last season, which ranked fifth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 796 total runs last season.
  • The White Sox had an OBP of .336 last season, which ranked third in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 103 RBI.
  • Myles Straw collected 153 hits, posted an OBP of .349 and a .348 SLG.
  • Amed Rosario hit .282 last season with 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs this season with two while driving in three runs.
  • In all of MLB, Robert is 20th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson's batting average of .393 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Anderson ranks 62nd in home runs and 81st in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .364 on the year.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
