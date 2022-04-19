How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Triston McKenzie will start for Cleveland, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.
  • The Guardians score the fifth-most runs in baseball (48 total, 6.0 per game).
  • The Guardians' .354 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox rank 19th in the league with 38 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez has a team-high three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
  • Ramirez is seventh in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Owen Miller's .560 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Miller is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Myles Straw has two doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .333.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert leads Chicago with two home runs this season. He's batting .194 with three RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Robert ranks 21st in homers and 127th in RBI.
  • Anderson's batting average of .393 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Anderson is 66th in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has seven hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
