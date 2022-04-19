How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Triston McKenzie will start for Cleveland, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.

The Guardians score the fifth-most runs in baseball (48 total, 6.0 per game).

The Guardians' .354 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 19th in the league with 38 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez has a team-high three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.

Ramirez is seventh in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Owen Miller's .560 batting average is a team-high mark.

Miller is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Myles Straw has two doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .333.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert leads Chicago with two home runs this season. He's batting .194 with three RBI.

In all of MLB, Robert ranks 21st in homers and 127th in RBI.

Anderson's batting average of .393 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Anderson is 66th in homers and 89th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Jose Abreu has seven hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 4/13/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 White Sox - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away

