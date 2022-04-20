Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .281 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Guardians have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 6.0 runs per game (48 total runs).
  • The Cleveland Guardians lead the league with a .354 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox's .224 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The White Sox have scored 38 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .273.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez has managed a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez ranks eighth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller is batting .560 to lead the lineup.
  • Miller is 26th in home runs and 30th in RBI in the majors.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Straw is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert is batting .194 this season with a team-high two home runs.
  • Robert is 26th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Anderson leads Chicago in batting with a .393 average.
  • Anderson ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .364 on the year.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

