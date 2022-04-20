Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians' .281 batting average leads MLB.

The Guardians have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 6.0 runs per game (48 total runs).

The Cleveland Guardians lead the league with a .354 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's .224 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The White Sox have scored 38 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .273.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez has managed a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.

Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez ranks eighth in home runs and first in RBI.

Owen Miller is batting .560 to lead the lineup.

Miller is 26th in home runs and 30th in RBI in the majors.

Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Straw is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert is batting .194 this season with a team-high two home runs.

Robert is 26th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Anderson leads Chicago in batting with a .393 average.

Anderson ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Jose Abreu has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .364 on the year.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 4/13/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away

