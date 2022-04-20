Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .281 batting average leads MLB.
- The Guardians have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 6.0 runs per game (48 total runs).
- The Cleveland Guardians lead the league with a .354 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's .224 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The White Sox have scored 38 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .273.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez has managed a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez ranks eighth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Owen Miller is batting .560 to lead the lineup.
- Miller is 26th in home runs and 30th in RBI in the majors.
- Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Straw is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Luis Robert is batting .194 this season with a team-high two home runs.
- Robert is 26th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Anderson leads Chicago in batting with a .393 average.
- Anderson ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
- Jose Abreu has collected seven hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .364 on the year.
Guardians and White Sox Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Mariners
W 6-4
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
L 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)