How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Zach Plesac will aim to shut down Jose Abreu and company when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.

The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (40 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .262.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .276 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 61 total runs this season.

No team gets on base better than the Guardians, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run and a walk, while getting on base at a rate of .394.

Luis Robert has put up a team-high two home runs.

Robert ranks 30th in homers and 157th in RBI so far this season.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.

Abreu leads the team in batting average with a mark of .216.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez is batting .447 with four home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.

Ramirez is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Myles Straw has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .429. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Straw is currently 190th in homers and 206th in RBI in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .387/.524/.548.

Oscar Mercado is batting .222 with an OBP of .222 and a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox W 11-1 Home 4/20/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away 4/25/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Angels - Away

