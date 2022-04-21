How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Plesac will aim to shut down Jose Abreu and company when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (40 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .262.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .276 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 61 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Guardians, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run and a walk, while getting on base at a rate of .394.
  • Luis Robert has put up a team-high two home runs.
  • Robert ranks 30th in homers and 157th in RBI so far this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.
  • Abreu leads the team in batting average with a mark of .216.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez is batting .447 with four home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Ramirez is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Myles Straw has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .429. He's slugging .415 on the year.
  • Straw is currently 190th in homers and 206th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Steven Kwan has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .387/.524/.548.
  • Oscar Mercado is batting .222 with an OBP of .222 and a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

W 11-1

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

