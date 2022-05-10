How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).

The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (91 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.

The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Guardians have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 137.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .315.

Anderson's home runs rank him 73rd in baseball, and he ranks 141st in RBI.

Robert is batting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Robert ranks 73rd in homers and 188th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jose Abreu is hitting .232 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Yasmani Grandal has two doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .162.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .297.

Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.

Steven Kwan is batting .311 to lead Cleveland this season.

Kwan is currently 192nd in homers and 85th in RBI in the major leagues.

Owen Miller is slashing .343/.422/.571 this season for the Guardians.

Naylor has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .385. He's slugging .613 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox W 12-9 Away 5/10/2022 White Sox - Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away 5/17/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.