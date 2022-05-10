How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).
  • The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (91 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.
  • The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 137.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .315.
  • Anderson's home runs rank him 73rd in baseball, and he ranks 141st in RBI.
  • Robert is batting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Robert ranks 73rd in homers and 188th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .232 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Yasmani Grandal has two doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .162.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .297.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .311 to lead Cleveland this season.
  • Kwan is currently 192nd in homers and 85th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Owen Miller is slashing .343/.422/.571 this season for the Guardians.
  • Naylor has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .385. He's slugging .613 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/11/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/9/2022

White Sox

W 12-9

Away

5/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth12 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
NEW MEXICO STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the end of the second period of game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy