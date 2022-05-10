How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).
- The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (91 total).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 137.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .315.
- Anderson's home runs rank him 73rd in baseball, and he ranks 141st in RBI.
- Robert is batting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Robert ranks 73rd in homers and 188th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Jose Abreu is hitting .232 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Yasmani Grandal has two doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .162.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .297.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.
- Steven Kwan is batting .311 to lead Cleveland this season.
- Kwan is currently 192nd in homers and 85th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Owen Miller is slashing .343/.422/.571 this season for the Guardians.
- Naylor has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .385. He's slugging .613 on the year.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
5/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/11/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/9/2022
White Sox
W 12-9
Away
5/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/13/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/17/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
10
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)