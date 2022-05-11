How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (95 total, 3.5 per game).

The White Sox rank 29th in the league with a .277 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 138 total runs this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .333.

Among all MLB hitters, Anderson ranks eighth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Luis Robert is batting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Robert ranks 75th in homers and 193rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .222.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .217 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .295.

Ramirez ranks seventh in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Naylor has 24 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .652 this season.

Naylor ranks 32nd in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan is slashing .299/.398/.429 this season for the Guardians.

Owen Miller leads Cleveland with a .338 batting average.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox W 12-9 Away 5/10/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away 5/17/2022 Reds - Home 5/18/2022 Reds - Home

