How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (95 total, 3.5 per game).
- The White Sox rank 29th in the league with a .277 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 138 total runs this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .333.
- Among all MLB hitters, Anderson ranks eighth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Luis Robert is batting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Robert ranks 75th in homers and 193rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .222.
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .217 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .295.
- Ramirez ranks seventh in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Naylor has 24 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .652 this season.
- Naylor ranks 32nd in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .299/.398/.429 this season for the Guardians.
- Owen Miller leads Cleveland with a .338 batting average.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/11/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/9/2022
White Sox
W 12-9
Away
5/10/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/13/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/17/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)