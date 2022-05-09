How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia (28) celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech starts for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the No. 28 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (82 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in the league with a .275 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 125.
  • The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .322.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a .321 batting average.
  • Anderson's home runs rank him 71st in the majors, and he is 163rd in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Abreu is 71st in home runs and 98th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Yasmani Grandal is hitting .171 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 29.
  • Ramirez is sixth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Owen Miller has collected 23 hits this season and has an OBP of .442. He's slugging .609 on the year.
  • Miller is currently 116th in home runs and 112th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .319 to lead Cleveland this season.
  • Myles Straw has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .351 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/11/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Padres

W 6-5

Home

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

