How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Michael Kopech starts for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have the No. 28 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (82 total runs).

The White Sox rank 29th in the league with a .275 on-base percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 125.

The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .322.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a .321 batting average.

Anderson's home runs rank him 71st in the majors, and he is 163rd in RBI.

Jose Abreu is hitting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Abreu is 71st in home runs and 98th in RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Yasmani Grandal is hitting .171 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 29.

Ramirez is sixth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Owen Miller has collected 23 hits this season and has an OBP of .442. He's slugging .609 on the year.

Miller is currently 116th in home runs and 112th in RBI in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan is batting .319 to lead Cleveland this season.

Myles Straw has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .351 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians - Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Padres W 6-5 Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox - Away 5/10/2022 White Sox - Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away

