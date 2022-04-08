Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will play on Opening Day at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET, with Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average was fifth-best in MLB.
  • Last season the White Sox were the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).
  • Last year the White Sox's .336 on-base percentage was third-best in the league.
  • The Tigers ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Tigers scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Tigers had an on-base percentage of .308 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
  • Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.
  • A.J. Pollock finished last season with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .297.
  • Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows finished with a .234 average and 106 RBI last season.
  • Robbie Grossman hit .239 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
  • Jonathan Schoop finished last season with a .278 batting average while adding 22 home runs and 84 RBI.
  • Jeimer Candelario collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .443 SLG.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

