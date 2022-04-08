Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will play on Opening Day at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET, with Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez the starting pitchers.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average was fifth-best in MLB.
- Last season the White Sox were the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).
- Last year the White Sox's .336 on-base percentage was third-best in the league.
- The Tigers ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Tigers scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers had an on-base percentage of .308 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.
- Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.
- A.J. Pollock finished last season with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .297.
- Josh Harrison hit .279 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .400.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows finished with a .234 average and 106 RBI last season.
- Robbie Grossman hit .239 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .415.
- Jonathan Schoop finished last season with a .278 batting average while adding 22 home runs and 84 RBI.
- Jeimer Candelario collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .443 SLG.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)