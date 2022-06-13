How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Detroit Tigers will look to Willi Castro for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (227 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage is 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 162 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .251.
  • In all of MLB, Abreu is 68th in home runs and 108th in RBI.
  • Robert's .276 batting average leads his team.
  • Robert is 101st in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has collected a team-best 27 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger leads the White Sox with eight long balls.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop is batting .189 this season with a team-high five home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 172nd in RBI.
  • Harold Castro has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .452 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Harold Castro is 170th in homers and 230th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .286 average this season with three homers and 20 RBI.
  • Austin Meadows has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .322 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

L 11-9

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-1

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-1

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
