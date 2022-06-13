How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers will look to Willi Castro for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox are 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (227 total, 3.9 per game).

The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage is 25th in the league.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 162 runs (just 2.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .251.

In all of MLB, Abreu is 68th in home runs and 108th in RBI.

Robert's .276 batting average leads his team.

Robert is 101st in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Andrew Vaughn has collected a team-best 27 runs batted in.

Jake Burger leads the White Sox with eight long balls.

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop is batting .189 this season with a team-high five home runs.

In all of MLB, Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 172nd in RBI.

Harold Castro has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Harold Castro is 170th in homers and 230th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has a .286 average this season with three homers and 20 RBI.

Austin Meadows has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .322 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox - Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home

