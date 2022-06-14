How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with center fielder Luis Robert (88) after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 12th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (236 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .301.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 167 (2.8 per game).
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu paces the White Sox with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 28.
  • Abreu's home runs rank him 44th in baseball, and he ranks 69th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert's .279 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Robert is 103rd in home runs and 132nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has sent home a team-best 28 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger has seven doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .273.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Castro is batting .295 with four home runs and 16 RBI for Detroit this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Castro ranks 169th in homers and 193rd in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with five while driving in 18 runs and slugging .312.
  • Schoop is 132nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 171st in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Austin Meadows has 30 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

L 11-9

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-1

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-1

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

