How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (236 total runs).

The White Sox rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 167 (2.8 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu paces the White Sox with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 28.

Abreu's home runs rank him 44th in baseball, and he ranks 69th in RBI.

Luis Robert's .279 batting average is a team-high mark.

Robert is 103rd in home runs and 132nd in RBI so far this season.

Andrew Vaughn has sent home a team-best 28 runs batted in.

Jake Burger has seven doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .273.

Tigers Impact Players

Castro is batting .295 with four home runs and 16 RBI for Detroit this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Castro ranks 169th in homers and 193rd in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with five while driving in 18 runs and slugging .312.

Schoop is 132nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 171st in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (21) this season.

Austin Meadows has 30 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home

