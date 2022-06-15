How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Tigers' .220 batting average ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers score the fewest runs in baseball (168 total, 2.8 per game).
  • The Tigers are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .277.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 241 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Castro is hitting .308 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks, while getting on base at a rate of .321.
  • Jonathan Schoop's five home runs lead his team.
  • Of all major league hitters, Schoop is 132nd in home runs and 172nd in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers in runs batted in (21) and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .289.
  • Austin Meadows is batting .248 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 28 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 47th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in batting with a .284 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Robert ranks 105th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (29) this season. He has a .302 batting average and a .465 slugging percentage.
  • Burger has 36 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Tigers and White Sox Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-1

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-1

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-1

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

L 11-9

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
