How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Tigers' .220 batting average ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers score the fewest runs in baseball (168 total, 2.8 per game).

The Tigers are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .277.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 241 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

Castro is hitting .308 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks, while getting on base at a rate of .321.

Jonathan Schoop's five home runs lead his team.

Of all major league hitters, Schoop is 132nd in home runs and 172nd in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers in runs batted in (21) and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .289.

Austin Meadows is batting .248 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 28 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 47th in homers and 73rd in RBI.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in batting with a .284 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.

Robert ranks 105th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (29) this season. He has a .302 batting average and a .465 slugging percentage.

Burger has 36 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Tigers and White Sox Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox L 5-1 Home 6/15/2022 White Sox - Home 6/16/2022 Rangers - Home 6/17/2022 Rangers - Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home 6/20/2022 Red Sox - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home

