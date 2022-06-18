How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (277 total).

The Astros rank 14th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 257 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has posted a team-high batting average of .316.

Alvarez ranks fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .264 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tucker is 20th in home runs and 19th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .216 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Michael Brantley has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .297.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 30.

Abreu is 51st in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Luis Robert's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Robert is currently 108th in home runs and 126th in RBI in the major leagues.

Andrew Vaughn has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

A.J. Pollock has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Marlins W 9-4 Home 6/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 6/14/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers W 13-0 Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home

