How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18), right fielder Adam Engel (15), center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier will start for the Houston Astros on Sunday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (277 total runs).

The Astros are 15th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (18), runs batted in (47) and has a team-best batting average of .311.

Of all MLB batters, Alvarez is 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .261 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tucker is 21st in home runs and 19th in RBI so far this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .217 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Michael Brantley is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .267.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu is 51st in home runs and 60th in RBI.

Robert's batting average of .290 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Robert ranks 108th in home runs and 91st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

A.J. Pollock has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .288. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 6/14/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Tigers W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers W 13-0 Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros W 7-0 Away 6/19/2022 Astros - Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home

