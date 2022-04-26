How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dallas Keuchel, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .214 batting average ranks 24th in the league.
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (50 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in the league with a .266 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .217 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 43 (3.1 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .312.
  • In all of MLB, Anderson is 56th in home runs and 110th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and eight RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .216 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

  • Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .250.
  • Perez's home run total places him fifth in the majors, and he is 55th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .388 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Benintendi ranks 114th in homers and 110th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .294/.308/.569.
  • Michael A. Taylor has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .297 on the year.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates against New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy