How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dallas Keuchel, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox's .214 batting average ranks 24th in the league.

The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (50 total).

The White Sox are 29th in the league with a .266 on-base percentage.

The Royals' .217 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 43 (3.1 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .312.

In all of MLB, Anderson is 56th in home runs and 110th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and eight RBI.

Jose Abreu is batting .216 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .250.

Perez's home run total places him fifth in the majors, and he is 55th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .388 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Among all major league batters, Benintendi ranks 114th in homers and 110th in RBI.

Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .294/.308/.569.

Michael A. Taylor has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .297 on the year.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Twins W 2-0 Home 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners L 13-7 Away 4/24/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 White Sox - Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home 4/30/2022 Yankees - Home 5/1/2022 Yankees - Home

