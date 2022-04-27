How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals aiming to slow down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.211).

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (50 total, 3.1 per game).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .263.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .215 team batting average.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 49 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .288.

In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 60th in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with three home runs and eight RBI.

Abreu is hitting .218 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.

Perez's home run total puts him fifth in the majors, and he ranks 67th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting with a .389 average.

Benintendi ranks 121st in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.316/.537.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .205 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .282 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners L 13-7 Away 4/24/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 White Sox W 6-0 Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home 4/30/2022 Yankees - Home 5/1/2022 Yankees - Home 5/2/2022 Cardinals - Away

