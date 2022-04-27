How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals aiming to slow down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.211).
  • The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (50 total, 3.1 per game).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .263.
  • The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .215 team batting average.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 49 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .288.
  • In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 60th in home runs and 125th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with three home runs and eight RBI.
  • Abreu is hitting .218 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.
  • Perez's home run total puts him fifth in the majors, and he ranks 67th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting with a .389 average.
  • Benintendi ranks 121st in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.316/.537.
  • Michael A. Taylor is batting .205 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .282 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

W 6-0

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
