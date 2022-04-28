How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 23rd in the league with a .215 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.4 runs per game (57 total).
  • The White Sox's .268 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored 52 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .281 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with four long balls and runs batted in, driving in 12.
  • Anderson has a club-high .309 batting average.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Anderson ranks 67th in home runs and 132nd in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Luis Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with eight while batting .379, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Benintendi's home run total ranks 129th and his RBI tally ranks 78th.
  • Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.
  • Perez is currently sixth in homers and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Carlos Santana is batting .109 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .196 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

W 6-0

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
