How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox are 23rd in the league with a .215 batting average.
- The White Sox are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.4 runs per game (57 total).
- The White Sox's .268 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 52 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of .281 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with four long balls and runs batted in, driving in 12.
- Anderson has a club-high .309 batting average.
- Among all MLB hitters, Anderson ranks 67th in home runs and 132nd in RBI.
- Jose Abreu is hitting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Luis Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with eight while batting .379, which is also best on the team.
- Among all batters in MLB, Benintendi's home run total ranks 129th and his RBI tally ranks 78th.
- Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.
- Perez is currently sixth in homers and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Carlos Santana is batting .109 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .196 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
L 9-2
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
L 6-4
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/30/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/1/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Mariners
L 4-1
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
L 13-7
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
W 6-0
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/29/2022
Yankees
-
Home
4/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/1/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
