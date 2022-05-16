How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keller will attempt to slow down Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox when they take on his Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.226).
  • The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (117 total).
  • The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .282 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 118 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .336.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Anderson is fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with four home runs.
  • Robert is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jose Abreu has racked up a team-best 12 runs batted in.
  • Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .316 batting average.
  • Benintendi's home run total places him 153rd in MLB, and he is 76th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier has 32 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
  • Dozier is 100th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 207th in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
  • Salvador Perez is batting .209 this season with a team-high six home runs and 16 RBI.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
