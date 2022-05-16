How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keller will attempt to slow down Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox when they take on his Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.226).

The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (117 total).

The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .282 on-base percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 118 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson leads the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .336.

Of all MLB hitters, Anderson is fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with four home runs.

Robert is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI so far this year.

Jose Abreu has racked up a team-best 12 runs batted in.

Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .316 batting average.

Benintendi's home run total places him 153rd in MLB, and he is 76th in RBI.

Hunter Dozier has 32 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Dozier is 100th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 207th in RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Salvador Perez is batting .209 this season with a team-high six home runs and 16 RBI.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/12/2022 Yankees L 15-7 Home 5/13/2022 Yankees L 10-4 Home 5/14/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Yankees L 5-1 Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/18/2022 Royals - Away 5/19/2022 Royals - Away 5/20/2022 Yankees - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies W 14-10 Away 5/14/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 5/15/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/18/2022 White Sox - Home 5/19/2022 White Sox - Home 5/20/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.