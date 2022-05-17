How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will play Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .227 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (122 total).
- The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .223 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 121 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads the White Sox with a .339 batting average.
- Anderson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with five home runs and 13 RBI.
- Robert ranks 46th in homers and 119th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .200.
- Andrew Vaughn has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 13 runs batted in.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 16 while batting .314, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi ranks 161st in homers and 69th in RBI.
- Merrifield has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .228. He's slugging .269 on the year.
- Overall, Merrifield is 161st in homers and 85th in RBI this season.
- Hunter Dozier is slashing .281/.322/.456 this season for the Royals.
- Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .211 with an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
L 5-1
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/19/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/20/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/21/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
W 14-10
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/20/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/21/2022
Twins
-
Home
