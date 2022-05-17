How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated by second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will play Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .227 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (122 total).
  • The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
  • The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .223 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 121 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads the White Sox with a .339 batting average.
  • Anderson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with five home runs and 13 RBI.
  • Robert ranks 46th in homers and 119th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .200.
  • Andrew Vaughn has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 13 runs batted in.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 16 while batting .314, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi ranks 161st in homers and 69th in RBI.
  • Merrifield has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .228. He's slugging .269 on the year.
  • Overall, Merrifield is 161st in homers and 85th in RBI this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is slashing .281/.322/.456 this season for the Royals.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .211 with an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/21/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
