How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) reacts as he takes the field with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will send Lucas Giolito and Zack Greinke, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox's .226 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in baseball scoring 3.5 runs per game (126 total runs).

The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the second-worst in the league.

The Royals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 123 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .328.

Anderson is 72nd in home runs and 142nd in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Luis Robert's five home runs lead his team.

Robert ranks 48th in homers and 124th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jose Abreu has racked up a team-best 14 runs batted in.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .254 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi is batting .304 with 16 RBI, both of which lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Benintendi ranks 168th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Whit Merrifield is batting .197 with an OBP of .234 and a slugging percentage of .275 this season.

Overall, Merrifield ranks 168th in homers and 91st in RBI this year.

Hunter Dozier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .215 with an OBP of .261 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Yankees L 5-1 Home 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals - Away 5/19/2022 Royals - Away 5/20/2022 Yankees - Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 5/15/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 5/17/2022 White Sox L 3-0 Home 5/17/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 5/18/2022 White Sox - Home 5/19/2022 White Sox - Home 5/20/2022 Twins - Home 5/21/2022 Twins - Home 5/22/2022 Twins - Home 5/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

