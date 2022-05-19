How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Vince Velasquez, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 21st in the league with a .227 batting average.
  • The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (128 total, 3.5 per game).
  • The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 129 (3.6 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a .338 batting average.
  • Anderson's home runs rank him 74th in the majors, and he is 132nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert's five home runs are a team-high total.
  • Robert is 51st in home runs and 132nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 runs batted in.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .254 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi is batting .302 with 16 RBI, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi's home run total ranks 172nd and his RBI tally ranks 80th.
  • Whit Merrifield leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 16 while batting .197 with two homers.
  • Merrifield is currently 172nd in home runs and 80th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 34 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

L 3-0

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/21/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/22/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
