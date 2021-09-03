September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to extend their lead in the AL Central as they start a three-game series against the Royals.
Author:

The White Sox hold a 9.5-game lead against their nearest rivals in the AL Central, the Indians, and they will aim to increase their advantage during their three-game series against the Royals, which starts Friday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the White Sox at Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City (59-74) sits 18.5 games back of Chicago (78-56) in the division, so the weekend series offers the visitors the opportunity to make gains at the expense of a weak opponent.

The White Sox will also look to hop the Astros (78-55) for the second seed in the AL playoff bracket.

The Royals enter the series on the heels of a sweep by the second-place Indians. The three-game sweep extended the Royals losing streak to four.

Kansas City will start pitcher Carlos Hernandez on Friday, while Chicago will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

Sporting Kansas City
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Northwestern Football
NCAAFB

How to Watch Michigan State vs Northwestern

Colorado Buffaloes
NCAAFB

How to Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado

South Dakota State
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Dakota State at Colorado State

New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch Revolution vs Union

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy