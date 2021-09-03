How to Watch White Sox at Royals

The White Sox look to extend their lead in the AL Central as they start a three-game series against the Royals.

The White Sox hold a 9.5-game lead against their nearest rivals in the AL Central, the Indians, and they will aim to increase their advantage during their three-game series against the Royals, which starts Friday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the White Sox at Royals game on fuboTV:

Kansas City (59-74) sits 18.5 games back of Chicago (78-56) in the division, so the weekend series offers the visitors the opportunity to make gains at the expense of a weak opponent.

The White Sox will also look to hop the Astros (78-55) for the second seed in the AL playoff bracket.

The Royals enter the series on the heels of a sweep by the second-place Indians. The three-game sweep extended the Royals losing streak to four.

Kansas City will start pitcher Carlos Hernandez on Friday, while Chicago will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

