How to Watch White Sox at City Royals

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals look to make it two in a row when they take on the White Sox in the second game of the weekend series.
Author:

White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel gave up six runs and lasted just three innings in a 7-2 loss Friday night against the Royals. Chicago will look to rebound Saturday at Kansas City.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the A's at Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox will send Reynaldo Lopez to the mound. Lopez has a 1.54 ERA In 34 innings pitched this season.

The Royals will look to win their second straight game against the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

