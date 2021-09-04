How to Watch White Sox at City Royals

The Royals look to make it two in a row when they take on the White Sox in the second game of the weekend series.

White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel gave up six runs and lasted just three innings in a 7-2 loss Friday night against the Royals. Chicago will look to rebound Saturday at Kansas City.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will send Reynaldo Lopez to the mound. Lopez has a 1.54 ERA In 34 innings pitched this season.

The Royals will look to win their second straight game against the AL Central-leading White Sox.

