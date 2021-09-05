September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox and Royals look for the series win when they play the rubber match on Sunday.
Author:

The White Sox and Royals have split the first two games of the series with the Royals taking game one and the White Sox bouncing back and winning game two. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the White Sox at Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salvador Perez of the Royals hit his 40th home run on Saturday but it wasn't enough for Kansas City to win their second straight game against the White Sox. Perez is now second in the majors in home runs behind Shohei Ohtani who has hit 43 this year.

Yasmani Grandal stayed hot for the White Sox going 3-3 with a home run to help propel the White Sox to a 10-7 win on Saturday.

The Royals and White Sox both hit the road after this game. Kansas City will head East to take on the Orioles, while Chicago goes out West to take on the A's in a big series.

In game three the Royals will start Brady Singer. Singer is just 3-9 on the year and the Royals have lost five of his last six starts. The White Sox send Dylan Cease to the mound. Cease has won his last four decisions, one of which was against these Royals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Volleyball Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Arizona

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Argentina

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Peru vs. Venezuela

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Paraguay vs. Colombia

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Chile

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch In It To Win It 200

Vladimir Guerrero Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy