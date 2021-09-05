How to Watch White Sox at Royals

The White Sox and Royals look for the series win when they play the rubber match on Sunday.

The White Sox and Royals have split the first two games of the series with the Royals taking game one and the White Sox bouncing back and winning game two.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Salvador Perez of the Royals hit his 40th home run on Saturday but it wasn't enough for Kansas City to win their second straight game against the White Sox. Perez is now second in the majors in home runs behind Shohei Ohtani who has hit 43 this year.

Yasmani Grandal stayed hot for the White Sox going 3-3 with a home run to help propel the White Sox to a 10-7 win on Saturday.

The Royals and White Sox both hit the road after this game. Kansas City will head East to take on the Orioles, while Chicago goes out West to take on the A's in a big series.

In game three the Royals will start Brady Singer. Singer is just 3-9 on the year and the Royals have lost five of his last six starts. The White Sox send Dylan Cease to the mound. Cease has won his last four decisions, one of which was against these Royals.

