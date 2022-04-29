Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will meet Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .212 batting average.

The White Sox score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (59 total, 3.3 per game).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.

The Angels' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

No team has scored more than the 99 runs the Angels have this season.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

White Sox Impact Players

Vaughn paces the White Sox in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has posted a team-best batting average of .300.

Vaughn's home runs place him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.

Tim Anderson is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Including all major league hitters, Anderson is 67th in homers and 139th in RBI.

Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .206.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Angels Impact Players

Trout is batting .352 this season with five home runs, both lead Los Angeles hitters.

Trout ranks sixth in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Taylor Ward has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .509. He's slugging .762 on the year.

Ward ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Brandon Marsh is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .340 average, two homers and 15 RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 19 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Home 4/25/2022 Guardians W 3-0 Home 4/26/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/27/2022 Guardians W 9-5 Home 4/28/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/29/2022 White Sox - Away 4/30/2022 White Sox - Away 5/1/2022 White Sox - Away 5/2/2022 White Sox - Away 5/3/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/4/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.