Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will meet Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .212 batting average.
  • The White Sox score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (59 total, 3.3 per game).
  • The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • No team has scored more than the 99 runs the Angels have this season.
  • The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Vaughn paces the White Sox in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has posted a team-best batting average of .300.
  • Vaughn's home runs place him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Including all major league hitters, Anderson is 67th in homers and 139th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .206.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout is batting .352 this season with five home runs, both lead Los Angeles hitters.
  • Trout ranks sixth in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .509. He's slugging .762 on the year.
  • Ward ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Brandon Marsh is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .340 average, two homers and 15 RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has 19 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Home

4/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-0

Home

4/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
