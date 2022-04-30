How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and Mike Trout will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

The White Sox have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.207).

The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.2 runs per game (60 total runs).

The White Sox are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .258.

The Angels rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Angels have scored the most runs (104) in baseball so far this year.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Vaughn has a team-high four home runs and has driven in 12 runs.

Including all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 50th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Tim Anderson is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.

Anderson is 71st in home runs and 149th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Jose Abreu is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .188 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Angels Impact Players

Taylor Ward is batting .404 this season with a team-high five home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Ward ranks ninth in homers and 21st in RBI.

Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.345) and home runs (five) this season, while also driving in 10 runs.

Trout is ninth in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Brandon Marsh is a key run producer for Los Angeles with a .308 average, two homers and 15 RBI.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Guardians W 3-0 Home 4/26/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/27/2022 Guardians W 9-5 Home 4/28/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/29/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 White Sox - Away 5/1/2022 White Sox - Away 5/2/2022 White Sox - Away 5/3/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/4/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/5/2022 Red Sox - Away

