How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to produce at the plate.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The Angels have the No. 1 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
  • The Angels are fourth in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 64 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Angels Impact Players

  • Taylor Ward leads the Angels with five long balls.
  • Trout's five home runs and .323 batting average both pace his club.
  • Trout is 11th in home runs and 66th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .236 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Anthony Rendon is hitting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has seven RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Anderson's home run total is 46th and his RBI tally ranks 125th.
  • Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.
  • Among all MLB batters, Vaughn ranks 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .192/.208/.404.
  • Jose Abreu has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .348 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

