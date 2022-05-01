How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to produce at the plate.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).

The Angels have the No. 1 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Angels are fourth in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 64 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Angels Impact Players

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with five long balls.

Trout's five home runs and .323 batting average both pace his club.

Trout is 11th in home runs and 66th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .236 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Anthony Rendon is hitting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .313 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has seven RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Anderson's home run total is 46th and his RBI tally ranks 125th.

Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.

Among all MLB batters, Vaughn ranks 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Luis Robert has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .192/.208/.404.

Jose Abreu has collected 15 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .348 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/27/2022 Guardians W 9-5 Home 4/28/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/29/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 5/1/2022 White Sox - Away 5/2/2022 White Sox - Away 5/3/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/4/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/5/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/6/2022 Nationals - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.