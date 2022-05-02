How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.218).
- The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (69 total runs).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .271.
- The Angels' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Angels lead MLB with 110 runs scored this season.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads the White Sox with a .333 batting average.
- Of all MLB hitters, Anderson is 13th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Andrew Vaughn's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with four home runs and 12 RBI.
- Luis Robert is batting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Jose Abreu is hitting .219 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with six while also maintaining a team-best .344 batting average.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Trout is sixth in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is batting .400 with an OBP of .507 and a slugging percentage of .764 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Ward is 15th in homers and 28th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani is slashing .228/.283/.402 this season for the Angels.
- Anthony Rendon is batting .225 with an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
White Sox and Angels Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Royals
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
L 5-2
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Angels
W 4-0
Home
5/1/2022
Angels
L 6-5
Home
5/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Guardians
W 9-5
Home
4/28/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
4/29/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/30/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
5/1/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Away
5/2/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
