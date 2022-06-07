How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .251 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Dodgers' .333 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 190 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has recorded a team-best batting average of .303, while leading the Dodgers in long balls with 16.

Betts' home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 10th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .294 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Freeman ranks 149th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 45 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is batting .223 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 23.

Among all batters in the majors, Abreu's home run total ranks 55th and his RBI tally is 94th.

Robert is batting .296 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Overall, Robert ranks 72nd in home runs and 129th in RBI this season.

Andrew Vaughn is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .298 average, six homers and 23 RBI.

Adam Engel has 29 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Pirates L 8-4 Home 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets L 9-4 Home 6/5/2022 Mets L 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 White Sox - Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home

