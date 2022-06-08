How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Robert and Trea Turner will hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .249 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (290 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 194 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has a team-high batting average of .302.
- In all of MLB, Betts is third in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .288 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman ranks 154th in home runs and 34th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Turner leads the Dodgers with 45 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .223.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .260.
- Abreu ranks 55th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Robert has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .429 on the year.
- Robert is currently 78th in home runs and 131st in RBI in the big leagues.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in RBI with 23 while batting .291 with six home runs.
- A.J. Pollock has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .246. He's slugging .354 on the year.
Dodgers and White Sox Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
L 9-4
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-3
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
L 6-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Tigers
-
Away
