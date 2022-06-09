How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Tyler Anderson, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.248).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (294 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 195 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 16 home runs.

Including all batters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him 10th.

Trea Turner's 46 runs batted in and .303 batting average are both team-highs.

Including all MLB hitters, Turner ranks 56th in homers and fourth in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .283 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner is hitting .219 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .255.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 56th in homers and 99th in RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .283 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Robert is 85th in home runs and 132nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .291 average, six homers and 23 RBI.

Burger has 29 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets L 9-4 Home 6/5/2022 Mets L 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 6/8/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Angels - Home 6/15/2022 Angels - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away

