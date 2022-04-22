Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Michael Kopech will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Carlos Correa and company.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 21st in the league with a .212 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).
  • The White Sox rank 28th in the league with a .263 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).
  • The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .271.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert has put up a team-high two home runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Robert's home runs place him 35th, and his RBI tally puts him 167th.
  • Tim Anderson has four doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
  • Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with a .220 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

  • Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with eight hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .343.
  • In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI.
  • Luis Arraez's batting average of .250 leads all Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Arraez is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Gio Urshela has six hits this season and a slash line of .214/.312/.321.
  • Gary Sanchez leads Minnesota in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .241 while slugging .448.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Red Sox

L 8-1

Away

4/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/19/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

4/20/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

