Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Michael Kopech will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Carlos Correa and company.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank 21st in the league with a .212 batting average.
- The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).
- The White Sox rank 28th in the league with a .263 on-base percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).
- The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .271.
White Sox Impact Players
- Luis Robert has put up a team-high two home runs.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Robert's home runs place him 35th, and his RBI tally puts him 167th.
- Tim Anderson has four doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
- Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, best in the lineup.
- Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with a .220 batting average.
Twins Impact Players
- Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with eight hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .343.
- In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI.
- Luis Arraez's batting average of .250 leads all Minnesota hitters this season.
- Arraez is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Gio Urshela has six hits this season and a slash line of .214/.312/.321.
- Gary Sanchez leads Minnesota in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .241 while slugging .448.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 11-1
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 2-1
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-1
Away
4/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/19/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
4/20/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Away
4/21/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Away
4/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
