The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Michael Kopech will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Carlos Correa and company.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 21st in the league with a .212 batting average.

The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).

The White Sox rank 28th in the league with a .263 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).

The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .271.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert has put up a team-high two home runs.

Including all hitters in MLB, Robert's home runs place him 35th, and his RBI tally puts him 167th.

Tim Anderson has four doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.

Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, best in the lineup.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with a .220 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with eight hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI.

Luis Arraez's batting average of .250 leads all Minnesota hitters this season.

Arraez is 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Gio Urshela has six hits this season and a slash line of .214/.312/.321.

Gary Sanchez leads Minnesota in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .241 while slugging .448.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Red Sox L 8-1 Away 4/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox - Home 4/23/2022 White Sox - Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home

