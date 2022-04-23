How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 4:05 PM ET. Vince Velasquez will start for Chicago, aiming to shut down Jorge Polanco and company.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.184).

The Twins score the fewest runs in baseball (31 total, 2.6 per game).

The Twins are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .271.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 44 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .257.

Including all major league hitters, Arraez is 70th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Max Kepler has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .216.

Of all MLB hitters, Kepler is 90th in homers and 178th in RBI.

Gio Urshela is batting .194 with a home run and four walks.

Gary Sanchez has driven in the most runs for the Twins with eight runs batted in.

White Sox Impact Players

Andrew Vaughn is batting .312 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Vaughn ranks 14th in home runs and 44th in RBI.

Luis Robert has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .222. He's slugging .386 on the year.

Robert is 40th in homers and 178th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Tim Anderson's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Jose Abreu is batting .205 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 White Sox - Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home 4/29/2022 Rays - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home

