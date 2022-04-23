How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 4:05 PM ET. Vince Velasquez will start for Chicago, aiming to shut down Jorge Polanco and company.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.184).
- The Twins score the fewest runs in baseball (31 total, 2.6 per game).
- The Twins are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .271.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 44 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .257.
- Including all major league hitters, Arraez is 70th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Max Kepler has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .216.
- Of all MLB hitters, Kepler is 90th in homers and 178th in RBI.
- Gio Urshela is batting .194 with a home run and four walks.
- Gary Sanchez has driven in the most runs for the Twins with eight runs batted in.
White Sox Impact Players
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .312 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Vaughn ranks 14th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
- Luis Robert has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .222. He's slugging .386 on the year.
- Robert is 40th in homers and 178th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Tim Anderson's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Jose Abreu is batting .205 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.
Twins and White Sox Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/19/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
4/20/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Away
4/21/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Away
4/22/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/29/2022
Rays
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 11-1
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 2-1
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)