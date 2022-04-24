Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.212).
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored 52 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn has posted a team-high three home runs and has driven in seven runs.
  • Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Robert is 46th in home runs and 206th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a .302 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .364.
  • Arraez is 105th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Byron Buxton is slugging .844 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.
  • Overall, Buxton ranks sixth in home runs and 91st in RBI this season.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in RBI with eight while batting .200 with two home runs.
  • Gio Urshela has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .325 on the year.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

4/20/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

White Sox

W 9-2

Home

4/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Xander Schauffele tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle9 minutes ago
USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17941072
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18141761
USFL Softball

How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

By Alex Barth10 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
USATSI_18137010
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
USATSI_14505756
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
imago0046920813h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy