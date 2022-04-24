Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.212).

The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).

The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored 52 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

White Sox Impact Players

Andrew Vaughn has posted a team-high three home runs and has driven in seven runs.

Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Robert is 46th in home runs and 206th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jose Abreu is batting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a .302 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .364.

Arraez is 105th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Byron Buxton is slugging .844 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Overall, Buxton ranks sixth in home runs and 91st in RBI this season.

Polanco leads Minnesota in RBI with eight while batting .200 with two home runs.

Gio Urshela has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .325 on the year.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 White Sox W 9-2 Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home 4/29/2022 Rays - Away 4/30/2022 Rays - Away

