How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Yankees Batting Stats

The White Sox's .225 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (102 total, 3.5 per game).

The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the second-worst in the league.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored 135 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .347.

In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 55th in homers and 103rd in RBI.

Robert has shown off his power as he paces his team with four home runs.

Robert ranks 55th in homers and 165th in RBI in the majors.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 runs batted in.

Gavin Sheets is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Yankees Impact Players

Rizzo is batting .234 for New York with a team-high 22 RBI.

Rizzo ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Aaron Judge is batting .288 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 22 RBI.

Judge ranks first in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

DJ LeMahieu's batting average of .290 leads all New York hitters this season.

Gleyber Torres is batting .222 with an OBP of .258 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

White Sox and Yankees Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/8/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Home 5/9/2022 Rangers W 1-0 Home 5/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/11/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 White Sox - Away 5/14/2022 White Sox - Away 5/15/2022 White Sox - Away 5/16/2022 Orioles - Away 5/17/2022 Orioles - Away

