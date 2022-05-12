How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .225 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (102 total, 3.5 per game).
  • The White Sox's .282 on-base percentage is the second-worst in the league.
  • The Yankees have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Yankees have scored 135 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .347.
  • In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 55th in homers and 103rd in RBI.
  • Robert has shown off his power as he paces his team with four home runs.
  • Robert ranks 55th in homers and 165th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 runs batted in.
  • Gavin Sheets is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Rizzo is batting .234 for New York with a team-high 22 RBI.
  • Rizzo ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Aaron Judge is batting .288 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 22 RBI.
  • Judge ranks first in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu's batting average of .290 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .222 with an OBP of .258 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

White Sox and Yankees Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/8/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Home

5/9/2022

Rangers

W 1-0

Home

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

