Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is chest bumped by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (right) in the dugout after a two-run home run hit by Stanton against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is chest bumped by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (right) in the dugout after a two-run home run hit by Stanton against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the New York Yankees on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Yankees have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (150 total runs).
  • The Yankees are seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 109 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge has racked up a team-best 11 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks third in homers and 10th in RBI in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu has a team-best batting average of .305.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has driven in the most runs for the Yankees with 28 runs batted in.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.333), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
  • Anderson is 57th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Luis Robert is slugging .444 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in nine runs.
  • Robert is 57th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 168th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .207 average, three homers and 12 RBI.
  • Gavin Sheets has 17 hits and an OBP of .274 to go with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Home

5/9/2022

Rangers

W 1-0

Home

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

W 15-7

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18250139
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
imago0035324712h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_18248922
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) swings and misses for strike three, the final out against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy