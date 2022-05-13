Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gerrit Cole gets the start for the New York Yankees on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees are ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.
- The Yankees have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (150 total runs).
- The Yankees are seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 109 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has racked up a team-best 11 home runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Rizzo ranks third in homers and 10th in RBI in the majors.
- DJ LeMahieu has a team-best batting average of .305.
- Giancarlo Stanton has driven in the most runs for the Yankees with 28 runs batted in.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.333), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
- Anderson is 57th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Luis Robert is slugging .444 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in nine runs.
- Robert is 57th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 168th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .207 average, three homers and 12 RBI.
- Gavin Sheets has 17 hits and an OBP of .274 to go with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Rangers
L 4-2
Home
5/9/2022
Rangers
W 1-0
Home
5/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/11/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
White Sox
W 15-7
Away
5/13/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
