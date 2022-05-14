Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .244 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (160 total).
- The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 113 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .305.
- In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Rizzo is fifth in homers and 11th in RBI so far this season.
- Giancarlo Stanton has racked up a team-best 30 runs batted in.
- DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .291.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson is batting .327 with four home runs and 12 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Anderson's home run total is 57th and his RBI tally is 110th.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in nine runs and slugging .447.
- Among all MLB hitters, Robert ranks 57th in home runs and 177th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .202 average, three homers and 12 RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Rangers
W 1-0
Home
5/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/11/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
White Sox
W 15-7
Away
5/13/2022
White Sox
W 10-4
Away
5/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
