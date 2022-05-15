How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .245 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Yankees have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (162 total runs).

The Yankees' .324 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .286.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the Yankees with 12 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .306.

Of all hitters in MLB, Judge is first in homers and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and 14th in RBI in the big leagues.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with 31 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .289.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson is batting .339 with four home runs and 12 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Anderson ranks 60th in home runs and 120th in RBI.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .449.

Robert is 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 12 while batting .203 with three home runs.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/11/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 White Sox W 15-7 Away 5/13/2022 White Sox W 10-4 Away 5/14/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 5/15/2022 White Sox - Away 5/16/2022 Orioles - Away 5/17/2022 Orioles - Away 5/18/2022 Orioles - Away 5/19/2022 Orioles - Away 5/20/2022 White Sox - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/12/2022 Yankees L 15-7 Home 5/13/2022 Yankees L 10-4 Home 5/14/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/18/2022 Royals - Away 5/19/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.