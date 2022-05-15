How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .245 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (162 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .324 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .286.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the Yankees with 12 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .306.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Judge is first in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and 14th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with 31 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .289.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson is batting .339 with four home runs and 12 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Anderson ranks 60th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .449.
  • Robert is 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 12 while batting .203 with three home runs.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

W 15-7

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

W 10-4

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain16 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy