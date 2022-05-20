How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees score the fourth-most runs in baseball (187 total, 4.9 per game).

The Yankees rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The White Sox's .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 135 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .307.

Including all batters in baseball, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fifth.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Rizzo is sixth in home runs and 17th in RBI in the majors.

Giancarlo Stanton has racked up a team-high 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .346 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.

Anderson is 75th in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Robert leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.

Robert ranks 40th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 74th in RBI.

Jose Abreu has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .326 this season.

Andrew Vaughn has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .467 on the year.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/20/2022 White Sox - Home 5/21/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/20/2022 Yankees - Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home

