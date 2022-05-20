How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the fourth-most runs in baseball (187 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Yankees rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The White Sox's .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 135 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .307.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fifth.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Rizzo is sixth in home runs and 17th in RBI in the majors.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has racked up a team-high 35 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .346 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.
  • Anderson is 75th in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Robert leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.
  • Robert ranks 40th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 74th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .326 this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .467 on the year.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

W 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

W 5-4

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

L 9-6

Away

5/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
