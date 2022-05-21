How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees are ninth in the league with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (187 total runs).

The Yankees rank fifth in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored 135 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge has a team-best batting average of .307, while pacing the Yankees in long balls with 14.

Including all hitters in the majors, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.

Rizzo has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .234.

Rizzo is sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Giancarlo Stanton has collected a team-best 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

Anderson's home run total places him 75th in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.

Robert is batting .301 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.

Among all major league hitters, Robert is 41st in homers and 79th in RBI.

Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .267 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/21/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home

