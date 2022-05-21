How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are ninth in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (187 total runs).
  • The Yankees rank fifth in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 135 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge has a team-best batting average of .307, while pacing the Yankees in long balls with 14.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.
  • Rizzo has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .234.
  • Rizzo is sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has collected a team-best 35 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Anderson's home run total places him 75th in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.
  • Robert is batting .301 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Robert is 41st in homers and 79th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .267 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

W 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

W 5-4

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

L 9-6

Away

5/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

