How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees are ninth in the league with a .244 batting average.
- The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (187 total runs).
- The Yankees rank fifth in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 135 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has a team-best batting average of .307, while pacing the Yankees in long balls with 14.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.
- Rizzo has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .234.
- Rizzo is sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Giancarlo Stanton has collected a team-best 35 runs batted in.
- DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
- Anderson's home run total places him 75th in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.
- Robert is batting .301 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Robert is 41st in homers and 79th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .267 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
W 6-2
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
W 5-4
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
5/19/2022
Orioles
L 9-6
Away
5/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
W 3-0
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
L 6-2
Away
5/19/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
5/21/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
5/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
