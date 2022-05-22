How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 3:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees rank ninth in the league with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (194 total).

The Yankees are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 140 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has a team-high batting average of .307.

In all of baseball, Judge is first in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Rizzo is seventh in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Giancarlo Stanton has a team-high 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .350 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Anderson is 79th in homers and 115th in RBI.

Robert is batting .297 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.

Robert is currently 41st in home runs and 84th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 17 while batting .207 with four home runs.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .262 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/21/2022 White Sox W 7-5 Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home 5/26/2022 Rays - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/21/2022 Yankees L 7-5 Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/28/2022 Cubs - Home

