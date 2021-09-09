How to Watch White Sox at A's

The A's look for a series win against the White Sox in the rubber match of their three-game set.

The Oakland A's finally got back in the win column Wednesday night after losing four straight. Frankie Montas came up big for Oakland, as he pitched seven strong innings and gave up just one run. It was a much-needed game for the A's, as they had slipped in the wild-card standings. They still sit three games back of the last wild card, but they at least stopped the bleeding.

Oakland looks for the series win Thursday afternoon before it hosts the last-place Texas Rangers starting Friday. The A's have a great chance to make up some ground as their schedule gets easier for the next week and a half before they end the year with the last 13 games against the Mariners and Astros.

The White Sox lost the game but didn't lose any ground on the Astros for the second seed in the AL. Houston also lost last night but still sits a game ahead of the White Sox. Unless something crazy happens, Chicago will be playing the Astors in the first round of the playoffs, and getting home-field advantage would be huge for the five-game postseason series.

The White Sox will start Reynaldo López in the rubber match of this three-game series. This will just be López's sixth start of the year, but he has pitched very well for Chicago.

The A's look to Sean Manaea to bring home the series win. The A's, though, have lost five of his last six starts and Manaea hasn't earned a win in over a month. This would be a great time for him to snap that cold stretch.

