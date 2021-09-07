How to Watch White Sox at Athletics

September 7, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics fight to remain in the playoff race Tuesday as they take on the AL Central-leading White Sox.
The Athletics enter Tuesday's game against the White Sox trailing the Red Sox by 3.5 games for the second wild card in the American League. With the Blue Jays and Mariners both 0.5 games better than the A's in that race, Oakland will look for a win against Chicago to stay in the thick of the chase for the postseason.

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can live stream the White Sox at Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox lead the AL Central by 10 games over the Indians, while the Athletics trail the Astros by six games in the AL West.

In Tuesday's series opener, the Athletics will look to pick up a statement win against the visiting White Sox after they were swept by the Blue Jays in their last series.

The White Sox will start Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on the mound Tuesday, while the Athletics will start James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.87 ERA).

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
