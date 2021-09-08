How to Watch White Sox at A's

The Oakland A's look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Oakland A's picked the wrong time to go on a slide, and it will probably cost them a shot at the playoffs. A little over a week ago, Oakland was just a few games back of the Red Sox for the last playoff spot and were on a winning streak. Now they have lost four straight, and the Mariners and Blue Jays have jumped them in the standings.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the White Sox at A's game on fuboTV:

The slide continued on Tuesday night when the A's dropped Game 1 of their series with the White Sox 6-3. Chicago broke up a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth and never looked back. The loss kept the A's 3 1/2 games back of the Red Sox. The deficit isn't a huge one, but when you now have to jump two other teams the chances of making the playoffs are growing slim.

With the win, the White Sox now lead the second-place Indians by 11 games and have all but wrapped up the AL Central. Chicago is still battling the Astros for the second seed in the AL for the playoffs.

In Game 2 of the series, the White Sox will send out Dallas Keuchel who has really struggled lately. He hasn't made it past the third inning in his last two starts, giving up 12 total runs. Unless something changes in a hurry, Keuchel may have pitched his way out of the postseason rotation.

The A's will turn to Frankie Montas to help snap their losing streak. The A's have won his last two starts but lost when he started against Chicago in the middle of August.

