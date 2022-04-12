How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and Mitch Haniger will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average was fifth-best in the league.
  • Last season the White Sox were the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).
  • Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners scored the 22nd-most runs in the league last season with 697 (4.3 per game).
  • The Mariners were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.
  • Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
  • A.J. Pollock finished last season with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .297.
  • Josh Harrison collected 141 hits, posted an OBP of .341 and a .400 SLG.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
  • Jesse Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.
  • Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

White Sox and Mariners Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Tigers

L 5-4

Away

4/9/2022

Tigers

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

W 10-1

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Twins

W 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Twins

L 10-4

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

