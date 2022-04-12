How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and Mitch Haniger will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average was fifth-best in the league.

Last season the White Sox were the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.

The Mariners scored the 22nd-most runs in the league last season with 697 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.

A.J. Pollock finished last season with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .297.

Josh Harrison collected 141 hits, posted an OBP of .341 and a .400 SLG.

Mariners Impact Players

Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.

Jesse Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.

Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

White Sox and Mariners Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Tigers L 5-4 Away 4/9/2022 Tigers W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Tigers W 10-1 Away 4/12/2022 Mariners - Home 4/13/2022 Mariners - Home 4/14/2022 Mariners - Home 4/15/2022 Rays - Home 4/16/2022 Rays - Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Twins W 2-1 Away 4/9/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Twins L 10-4 Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox - Away 4/13/2022 White Sox - Away 4/14/2022 White Sox - Away 4/15/2022 Astros - Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home

