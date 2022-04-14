How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and Tim Anderson will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Mariners vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Mariners ranked last in the league with a .226 batting average.

Last season the Mariners had the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (697 total runs).

Last year the Mariners ranked 27th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The White Sox scored 796 runs last season, which ranked seventh in MLB.

The White Sox had an OBP of .336 last season, which ranked third in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.

Winker collected 129 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .556 SLG.

Ty France finished with a .291 average, 18 home runs and 73 RBI last season.

Adam Frazier posted a .305 average with five homers and 43 RBI.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.

Josh Harrison finished with a .279 average, eight home runs and 60 RBI last season.

Yasmani Grandal hit .240 with an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Mariners and White Sox Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Twins L 10-4 Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 White Sox - Away 4/15/2022 Astros - Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home 4/17/2022 Astros - Home 4/19/2022 Rangers - Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Tigers L 5-4 Away 4/9/2022 Tigers W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Tigers W 10-1 Away 4/12/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners - Home 4/15/2022 Rays - Home 4/16/2022 Rays - Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home 4/18/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away

