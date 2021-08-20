How to Watch White Sox at Rays

The White Sox and Rays are legitimate contenders in the American League, and they face off in a three-game series beginning Friday.

The race for a playoff berth is heating up, and two of the top contenders in the American League are set to square off in a three-game series beginning Friday. Don't miss the action as the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10pm ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have a 71-51 record and are currently 11 1/2 games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central division. Chicago should win the division with ease, barring a historic collapse.

The Rays hold a slim lead in the AL East division. They boast a 75-47 record this season and are five games ahead of the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox are also still in play in the division race, sitting just 6 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is coming off of a four-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles. The White Sox took three of their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics. Both teams are playing great baseball, and this series couldn't come at a better time.

Taking the mound for the White Sox will be Lucas Giolito (9-9 record, 3.83 ERA). For the Rays, Michael Wacha (2-4 record, 5.91 ERA) will get the start. The pitching matchup favors Chicago, but Wacha is better than his numbers indicate.

Make sure to tune in to watch these two American League contenders go head to head. It's a must-watch series.

