How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech and Corey Kluber are the scheduled starters when the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The White Sox are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (32 total).
  • The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.
  • The Rays rank seventh in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Rays have scored 31 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert paces the White Sox with two home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Robert's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him 91st.
  • Andrew Vaughn's two home runs and .350 batting average both pace his club.
  • Among all major league hitters, Vaughn is 14th in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .429 with three doubles and a home run.
  • Eloy Jimenez has recorded a team-high seven runs batted in.

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.
  • Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

W 10-1

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

