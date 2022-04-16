How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech and Corey Kluber are the scheduled starters when the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The White Sox are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (32 total).

The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

The Rays rank seventh in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Rays have scored 31 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rays have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with two home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Robert's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him 91st.

Andrew Vaughn's two home runs and .350 batting average both pace his club.

Among all major league hitters, Vaughn is 14th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Tim Anderson is hitting .429 with three doubles and a home run.

Eloy Jimenez has recorded a team-high seven runs batted in.

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Tigers W 10-1 Away 4/12/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays - Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home 4/18/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.